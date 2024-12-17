Botswana President Boko Denies Receiving Cattle from Mnangagwa

Spread the love

HARARE/GABORONE – Botswana’s new President, Duma Boko, has strongly refuted claims that he received Ankole cattle as a gift from Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The denial came through a press statement released by Emang Mutapati, Press Secretary to the President of Botswana, categorically dismissing the allegations as “baseless and unfounded.”

The statement reads: “The Office of the President categorically refutes false allegations that President Duma Boko has received any breed of cows or similar gifts from His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

Boko’s office described the claims as deliberate propaganda aimed at tarnishing diplomatic relations between Botswana and Zimbabwe while misleading the public. It emphasized that President Boko, who has no ties to farming, has never been involved in cattle ranching or similar practices.

Zimbabwe Responds

Zimbabwe’s government also weighed in on the matter, with Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary of Information, taking to social media to dismiss the reports. He stated:

“President Mnangagwa did not give President @duma_boko Ankole cattle.”

Mangwana’s swift rebuttal aligned with Botswana’s stance, seeking to quash speculation and reaffirming that no such transaction took place.

Opposition Supporters Allegedly Fuel Rumours

Meanwhile, reports suggest that some Zimbabwean opposition supporters have been instrumental in fermenting the rumour, allegedly frustrated by the increasingly warm relations between Presidents Mnangagwa and Boko. Critics argue that the opposition is using the claims to sow mistrust, particularly after President Mnangagwa publicly congratulated Boko following his election victory.

The allegations initially gained traction after a media report claimed that Mnangagwa gifted Boko 10 Ankole cattle during a recent SADC summit, purportedly to celebrate the new Botswana President’s triumph in the polls.

Diplomatic Relations Unshaken

Despite the uproar, both Zimbabwe and Botswana remain resolute that their diplomatic ties remain unaffected, focusing on cooperation and mutual development.

Boko’s office urged the public to dismiss the claims as misinformation, while Mangwana called on media outlets to avoid spreading falsehoods that could jeopardise relations between the two nations.

Observers note that the rumours reflect broader political tensions, but both governments have made clear that their commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations remains unshaken.

