Boris Johnson govt calls on Mnangagwa to implement ‘genuine’ reforms

The United Kingdom on Tuesday called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deliver “genuine” political reforms that he committed to do along with economic reforms to ensure a brighter future for Zimbabwe.

The country that recently got a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson also urged Mnangagwa to implement recommendations by the Motlante Commission set up after soldiers fired live ammunition and killed demonstrators on August 1, 2018.

“A year after Zimbabwe’s elections, we reiterate our call to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to work on delivering the genuine political reforms that it has committed to alongside the economic reforms needed to pave the way to a better future for all Zimbabweans,” said the UK in a statement through its embassy in Harare.

“We also call on the Zimbabwe authorities to ensure the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry are fully implemented.”

The latest statement by the UK is a blow to re-engagement efforts by the Mnangagwa administration that has sought to mend relations with its former colonial master with whom relations broke down at the turn of the millennium.

Mnangagwa recently wrote a congratulatory note to Johnson expressing hope that the two countries could restore relations and cooperate towards Zimbabwe’s revival.