Bona divorce battle could unravel Mugabe millions

March 9, 2023




Bona Mugabe, daughter of late former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, leaves the Singapore Casket building in Singapore on September 10, 2019, where the body of her father is currently being kept. - Mugabe, a guerrilla leader who swept to power after Zimbabwe's independence from Britain and went on to rule for 37 years until he was ousted in 2017, died on September 6, aged 95. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HARARE – One of Grace Mugabe’s children has filed for divorce from their spouse after a number of years of marriage.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, Mugabe’s child said there was no more love in the marriage. The couple has young children.

“The parties have lost all love and affection for each other and have been living apart for a period in excess of nine months,” the applicant’s lawyers said.

The Mugabe family member demanded child support in excess of US$8100 a month until the children reach the age of 18.

The couple was wed in a lavish affair, with African heads of state, high-profile businesspeople, and celebrities in attendance.

Entertainment was provided by a number of popular artists, including well-known South African musicians.

At the time, it was estimated that the wedding had cost millions of dollars.

The divorce could provide a window into the couple’s wealth.

It was reported in 2021 that the couple was building a mansion in an exclusive Harare suburb.

