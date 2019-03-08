Biti, Welshman Ncube Not Eligible For MDC Posts- Constitutional Experts

Constitutional experts who spoke to Zimbabwe Morning Post said Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti cannot neither be appointed nor elected to any post since they have not been MDC members for at least five successive years.

Legal expert Advocate Samuel Chadenga said according to Section 5 of the MDC constitution, Biti and Ncube are not eligible to run for office. said Chadenga:

If the MDC want to go the constitutional way then Biti and Welshman are not eligible to run for any office ,they should wait for five years or two years if they want to be in the district council.

Political analyst John Muchenje said the MDC has no respect to their constitution. However, MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume said their Congress is guided by a template from the National Council. Mafume dismissed claims that the party has a different copy of the constitution .

More: Zim Morning Post