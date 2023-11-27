News Ticker

Biti throws Tshabangu under the bus

November 27, 2023




Sengezo Tshabangu (Trevor Ncube with Conversation)

Zimbabwean opposition veteran Tendai Biti says claims circulating on the social media saying he has had dinner with controversial activist Sengezo Tshabangu who is behind the ongoing CCC MPs, senators and councillors recalls recently at Monomotapa Crowne Plaza Hotel in Harare to discuss key political issues are false and malicious.

Biti told The NewsHawks that he hasn’t met Tshabangu in a long time, while he has not had a meal at Monomotapa Hotel in 20 years.

“That’s false and malicious. I haven’t seen Tshabangu for a long time and haven’t eaten at Crowne Plaza for 20 years now!,” he said.

Biti said he has nothing to do with the issue of recalls which are decimating CCC elected representatives in parliament and municipalities.

Without hesitation, he said he remains focused on the big picture despite the current political turmoil engulfing the main opposition CCC: That is how to continue the struggle for impactful democratic change in Zimbabwe through the main opposition movement.

