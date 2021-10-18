Biti moaning again for Ramaphosa inervention in Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti has called on South Africa President and leader of the governing ANC party, Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and caution his fellow liberation struggle colleagues in Zanu PF.

This follows last week’s attack on MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s convoy in Masvingo rural, some 300km from the capital Harare last week.

MDC alliance convoy vehicles were smashed, stoned while were roads barricaded and some members of Chamisa’s delegation were injured.

Chamisa was on a party mobilisation campaign ahead of the 2023 national elections and possible by-elections scheduled for parliamentary and local council vacant seats.

The seats became vacant after over 60 MPs and 80 councillors were recalled from holding public office after the rival MDC-T-led by Douglas Mwonzora said they were no members of that faction.

However, speaking to the media during the weekend, Biti said it was time for Ramaphosa and the regional bloc Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intervene in the worsening political crisis in Zimbabwe.

“The attack on, our president, Advocate Nelson Chamisa is irrevocable proof beyond any reasonable doubt that Zanu Pf is a bloody, violent, fascist, illegitimate, tired and exhausted liberation movement,” Biti said.

“This is the message we have been trying to make to President Ramaphosa and to SADC that Zimbabwe is a lawless country run by a tired, exhausted liberation movement that has no respect to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and the rights of citizens.”

However, Zanu PF has accused Chamisa of fanning the violence that took place in Masvingo last week. The ruling party claims Chamisa’s security details fired gunshots into the air to force villagers to attend his meeting.

In September last year, the ANC sent a delegation of high-ranking party leaders to Zimbabwe for talks with Zanu PF leaders, amid tensions in Zimbabwe.

Biti’s calls, for South Africa and SADC’s intervention, come when the political and economic situation in Zimbabwe deteriorates ahead of the make-or-break 2023 national elections.