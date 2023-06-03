Aspiring CCC MP locked in cells two nights over FAZ

MASVINGO – Gutu West CCC aspiring Parliamentary candidate, Ephraim Murudu spent two nights in the cells fromTuesday to Wednesday after he clashed with a Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) activist at Mbirikira polling station in Soti-Source where he was checking his name in the voters’ roll.

Murudu who is a war veteran was charged with indecent assault for allegedly touching a FAZ activist’s breasts. Sources however, said this is just a framed-up charge after Murudu refused to give his details to FAZ activists loitering in the inspection center.

FAZ is an unregistered Zanu PF NGO suspected to be a front for rigging elections. Its members in Gutu were recruited from unemployed youth who are receiving allowances of US$400 a month. FAZ reports and operates directly from the offices of the CIO, according to statements made by CCC MP Tendai Biti in Parliament this week.

Murudu failed to appear in court yesterday allegedly because the cop dealing with his case was not at the station. The Mirror understands that he was finally released on Thursday.

Murudu is represented by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyer Omen Mafa.

The case is that Murudu went to Mbirikira Primary School to check his name in the voters roll and he refused to give his details to the FAZ members. His name was also allegedly missing from the voters roll.

Murudu was picked by Police the next day at

Chicheche Business Center.

“I went to check my name at the polling station and FAZ members asked for my name. I asked one of the women if she worked for Government and told her that she was being used by the system for wrong reasons.

Police picked me up the next day at Chisheche where I was with friends. I am shocked by allegations made by this woman that I touched her breasts and that Police could believe and lock me up for two nights for such frivolous allegations. Who would run away from such a simple case.

“I went to war in 1975 and fought to remove oppression and now the liberators have turned oppressors,” declared Murudu”. – The Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...