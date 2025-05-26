“Abducted and Abandoned: Zanu PF Rebel’s Elderly Mother Dumped in Norton After Night Raid”

Spread the love

HARARE – The 73-year-old mother of suspended Zanu PF member Godwin Gomwe was allegedly abducted by six unidentified men on Friday night and later dumped near a police checkpoint in Norton, in what appears to be politically motivated intimidation.

The dramatic incident unfolded around 8pm when armed men suspected to be State security agents stormed the family home in Budiriro 5, forcibly dragging the elderly woman into an unmarked Toyota GD6 vehicle.

The assailants were reportedly in search of Gomwe’s younger brother, Gifford, a fierce opponent of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged bid to remain in power beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

According to Gomwe, the intruders broke down doors and threatened to burn the house if they were not given Gifford’s location. Audio recordings shared after the incident revealed the abductors were coercing the elderly woman to reveal her son’s whereabouts, allegedly planning to take her to their rural home in Zvimba as leverage.

“She hadn’t eaten, nor taken her medication the entire time,” said Gomwe in a written statement. “They threatened to kill her if she didn’t cooperate.”

The terrifying ordeal came to a sudden halt near Carina, a roadblock along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, where the abductors—fearing exposure—shoved the woman out of the car just before reaching the police checkpoint. The frail victim then approached officers at the roadblock who contacted her family.

“A sergeant at the roadblock called me to say they had found my mother walking towards them,” said Gomwe. “She was traumatised and disoriented.”

A formal police report has been filed at Budiriro Police Station under RRB number 6414038, citing abduction and unlawful entry.

Gifford Gomwe, like his brother, has been a vocal critic of Mnangagwa’s administration. He previously contested against Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and sitting MP Mercy Maruva-Dinha in Zanu PF’s internal primaries for Zvimba West in 2023. His political activities have drawn repeated backlash, including the vandalism of his vehicle and rural home.

The abduction adds to a string of alleged politically motivated acts of repression targeting dissent within the ruling party. Godwin Gomwe and nine other members remain suspended for their resistance to Zanu PF’s so-called “2030 Agenda,” which critics say aims to illegally extend Mnangagwa’s presidency.

Human rights activists have condemned the incident, calling for an immediate investigation into the role of suspected State agents in the abduction and intimidation of political opponents’ families.

