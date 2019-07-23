Zimbabwe ruling party Zanu-PF savages opposition for violence

THE ruling party, Zanu-PF, has said it will not turn a blind eye on anarchy following acts of extreme provocation by the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-Alliance, which has escalated its violence to the international arena.

Addressing journalists at Zanu-PF Headquarters yesterday, the party’s secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said they had been closely following the behaviour of the MDC-Alliance which is in pursuit of its doomed unconstitutional regime change agenda.

His remarks follow recent attacks on Zanu-PF Politburo member and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo by MDC-Alliance activists in London.

“The recent assault on Honourable Moyo and his team in London by MDC hoodlums masquerading as human rights activists while they were on official Government business, firmly demonstrates the aversion of the opposition to the principle of respect for the rule of law and peaceful protests as set out in the national Constitution and international human rights laws,” said Khaya Moyo.

“However, the attack in London on SB Moyo cannot be taken in isolation as it is part of the beleaguered opposition’s grand plan to foment chaos within Zimbabwe and create false impression of a failed State.”

Khaya Moyo said in the last 12 months alone, the MDC penchant for violent protests led to the death and injury of innocent Zimbabweans and destruction of property running into millions of dollars.

“While the Zanu-PF led Government under the stewardship of Emmerson Mnangagwa has exceedingly committed to ensuring that the rights of Zimbabweans, including the right to protest, are guaranteed as set out in the supreme law of the land, it has rightfully demonstrated that it cannot take a blind eye to anarchy,” he said. – Herald