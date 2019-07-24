Zimbabwe main opposition youths attack ruling party members

The MDC rally held in Harare South constituency in the High Density suburb of Hopely during the weekend ended in chaos after that party’s rowdy youths triggered violence at Eye-Court tuck-shops in the constituency.

The violence erupted after MDC youths attempted to force some Zanu PF youths to chant the MDC youths slogan.

The rowdy youths went around the constituency chanting “handei kwaPresident,” (referring to the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa) chanted the MDC youths.

Zanu PF youths refused to chant the slogan indicating that the only President they salute was President Emmerson Mnangagwa. That response irked the MDC youth leading to the violent confrontation.

From the resulting scuffle, Zanu PF youth, Blessing Muraura sustained serious injuries at the hands of the MDC youths and was subsequently rushed to hospital.

During the commotion, the MDC youths capitalised on the brawl and stole a generator while damaging property worth thousands of dollars. The MDC youth went to the extent of smashing a car windscreen for a Honda civic car belonging to ZANU PF Bizure District Chairperson, Winston Changara’s vehicle.

“The MDC youths came singing and chanting slogans and smashed the windscreen of Cde Changara’s car, calling him sell-out because he is a ZANU PF member,” narrated Edmore Gwizo, a resident of Eyecourt.

Changara reported the matter to Waterfalls Police Station where further investigations are underway.

MDC party is notorious for causing intra-party and inter-party violence whenever people differ with their views.

Earlier this year, violence reared its ugly head at MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s burial, with rowdy party youths threatening to torch a thatched hut in which the then party’s co-vice president, Dr Thokozani Khupe and the then secretary-general for MDC T Douglas Mwonzora had sought refuge after being assaulted for differing with MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa.

This violence led to the split of MDC T party. Dr Khupe was later made the MDC T party President and those aligned to Chamisa who is the founder of the Vanguard terror group had to leave the MDC T party to join Chamisa.