Tajamuka leader taken to Chikurubi maximum prison

Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi has been remanded to the 23rd of August after being advised to apply for bail at the High Court. He was taken to Chikurubi maximum prison.

He is being charged with two counts of plotting to subvert a constitutional elected government and one count of inciting public violence.



The former MDC Youth Assembly secretary-general has been on the police wanted list since the fuel riots that engulfed the country in January this year.

This is a developing story…