State Security agents placed on high alert to deal with Chamisa threats

HARARE – Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has warned that State security agencies are on high alert to deal with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa if he tries to march to State House to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

During the MDC’s 19th Anniversary Celebrations on Saturday, Chamisa said he would lead a march to the State House. Responding to this, Mutodi told NewsDay,

The State security apparatus is on high alert and is prepared to deal with any incidences of violence and public disorder… Let those mulling to cause anarchy and to disturb peace be warned that they will live to regret, as the full wrath of the law will catch up with them.

Chamisa has refused to accept President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the legitimate winner of the July 30 elections.

More: NewsDay