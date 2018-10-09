Police Ban ZCTU’s Demonstration Over 2 Percent Tax, Say Cholera Outbreak Not Yet Over

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned a planned protest by labour body Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) which was scheduled for Thursday. The ZCTU wanted to protest against the 2 percent money transfer tax which was announced by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube last week. The police said that all public gatherings are prohibited due to the Cholera outbreak in Harare.

We publish the statement from the police in full below:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to advise members of the public that the directive by the Ministry of Health and Child Care and Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to ban public gatherings in the Central Business Districts and other public areas still stands. Therefore, the organisers of the intended demonstrations by ZCTU and its affiliates should take note of the Government’s directive particularly the movement of large numbers of people from one point to another which includes cholera epicentres. The on-going operation by local authorities and other stakeholders has indicated that the cholera outbreak is not yet over particularly in Harare. Members of the public are accordingly warned that if anything turns nasty those organising the demonstrations will be held responsible, especially with regards to the maintenance of law and order. The ZRP urges members of the public to continue observing peace and allow the security services and other stakeholders to ensure that there is security and order as the relevant authorities step up efforts to end the cholera outbreak. (NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner

