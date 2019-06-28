MDC Youths vows to protect Zanu PF Youths from cornered Obert Mpofu

MDC Youth Assembly has called upon its members to protect ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu against being abused by ZANU PF officials over his recent statements fingering Dr Obert Mpofu in corrupt dealings.

Reports allege that during a politiburo meeting held on Wednesday Obert Mpofu threatened to beat up Lewis Matutu calling him a small boy who is too young to level those allegations against him.

MDC Youth Chairperson Tererai Obey Sithole said, “As an Assembly of genuine young leaders, it is our duty to serve, save and protect young people like Lewis Matutu from abuse. It is unfortunate that young people in Zanu PF as has always been the norm are used to settle political scores under the guise of fighting corruption.”

The MDC Youth also added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa andVce President Constantino Chiwenga are party of the corrupt cartel that is running the economy of the country.

“It is absurd and insufficient to talk of corruption without citing Emmerson Mnangagwa’s shoddy mining cartels in the mineral rich areas along Kwekwe. It is a public secret that Mr Mnangagwa owns virtually all gold mines in Kwekwe in what is infamously referred to as “mhuu” whereby his cartel collect 50% share from the illegal gold panners or amakorokoza.

“Even one of Mnangagwa’s ministers, Owen Mudha Ncube was one of Mnangagwa frontman in extorting gold panners and was rewarded with a ministerial post. Mr Mnangagwa in partnership with the Chinese nationals is also the sole exporter of chrome in Zimbabwe and as such it is mind boggling to blindly exempt him from a list of corrupt people.

“Virtually everyone in Mr Mnangagwa’s presidium is stinking with corruption! We all know about the clandestine operations of the military under the command of none other than Guveya Chiwenga in Marange area using a company called Anjin to sanitize diamond looting in that area.

Kembo Mohadi too is not a saint! Mohadi has multiple farms in the Beitbrdge-Mateke area yet the same people talk of one man, one farm. What of Mohadi’s abuse of ZRP in his nasty fall out with his estranged wife Tambudzani! It is clear that the anti-corruption facade by Zanu PF is meant to achieve two things which are not in any way interlinked to the war against corruption.”

