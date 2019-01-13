MDC Alliance Supports ZCTU Call For “Shutdown Zimbabwe” Stay Away

MDC Alliance MPs and the MDC Youth Assembly has come out supporting the call by the ZCTU for a Nationwide Stay Away.

We publish the announcement by MDC Youth Assembly Secretary General made this evening:

The MDC Youth Assembly supports ZCTU and citizens’ call to action

The MDC Youth Assembly has noted the calls made by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and other citizen movements to press on with a stayaway and subsequent shutdown of the country and is hereby standing by the decision, and encouraging the people of Zimbabwe to exercise their right provided in section 59 of the Constitution.

Citizens have the right to protest, petition and demonstrate peacefully in line with the laws of the land.

In this regard the Youth Assembly is in support of the shutdown pronounced by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and every other citizen’s call to action we have seen developing.

We are in agreement that citizens cannot just sit back and watch after the provocative press conference by Dambudzo Mnangagwa last night.

Prior to the press conference,the failed Zanu PF government has made many insulting decisions. We will not allow that to go unchallenged.

They deliberately devalued people’s deposits, impoverished young people in addition to stealing an election.

They are slowly turning the country into a private enterprise. This we do not tolerate. Zimbabwe belongs to all of us.

The call by ZCTU is therefore revolutionary and must be supported.

More importantly as a party birthed by the working people of Zimbabwe ,we will not isolate ourselves from the workers’ struggles.

We therefore urge our members to peacefully participate in these actions for solidarity is a cornerstone of Social Democracy.

The MDC Youth Assembly will join citizens action in the spirit of solidarity until Mnangagwa and his cabal are gone.

Injure one Injure All.

Lovemore Chinoputsa

MDC Youth Assembly

Secretary General