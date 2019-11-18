‘Mass bloodshed to take place in Zimbabwe’ – Prophecy

Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries Pastor Ian Ndlovu has issued a chilling prophetic warning to Zimbabweans to watch and pray after mass bloodshed during the period of November and December.

Pastor Ndlovu said when he was praying for Zimbabwe, God showed him an east wind coming towards the country.

He said there is intrigue that is currently happening in the country and the intrigue will result in mass bloodshed unlike before.

Ndlovu urged intercessors to pray from the last week of November to the first week of December.

Watch the full prophecy below: