Ex-Zanu PF councillor jailed for storming police post, assaulting cops

MARONDERA – A former Marondera Town councillor has been convicted and sentenced to one year in prison for storming a police post and assaulting police officers in the tiny farming town.

The former Ward 9 councillor, Paul Masikati was facing charges of storming a police post in Cherutombo suburb before demanding that some members of his campaign team be released from police custody in April last year.

Some of his campaign team members had been arrested ahead of Zanu PF primary elections to select candidates who were going to represent the party in the July 2018 elections.

The majority youth party supporters had been arrested for assaulting supporters of a rival faction led by another aspiring candidate, Itai Mutandi.

Masikati went on to lose the Ward 9 seat to an MDC Alliance candidate.

A Marondera magistrate Wednesday found Masikati guilty before sentencing him to one year in prison.