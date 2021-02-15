Zimbabwe Parliament To Resume Sittings Tomorrow

Parliamentary sittings will begin tomorrow 16 February 2021 ZBC News reports. According to the national broadcaster, both houses will resume sittings tomorrow and these are conditions that both the senate and the national assembly will have to adhere to when sitting resumes:

Only 30 Members from both houses will attend 25 members from the National Assembly will attend each sitting physically 5 Members from the Senate attend physically. 4 Journalists only to sit in each Press Gallery

The publication did not share more information on the inclusion and or exclusion criteria to be used to establish the 30 lawmakers who will physically attend each session. No further information was also shared about which publications will be allowed to send their journalists to cover the sittings.

Source: ZBC TV