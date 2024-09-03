Zimbabwe Parliament Resumes, Debates PVO Amendment Bill

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Parliament reconvened today after a month-long recess, which was taken to accommodate the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit held at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden last month.

As lawmakers returned to the National Assembly, the debate on the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill took centre stage. Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi clarified that the bill is not intended to ban Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) but to ensure that charitable funds are not misused to support political parties.

“What is outlawed is the use of charitable funds to finance political parties. PVOs will continue to exist as long as they do not breach the country’s laws,” Minister Ziyambi stated during the session.

The proposed amendments to the PVO Act have sparked considerable debate, with some stakeholders expressing concerns over potential restrictions on civil society. However, the government has maintained that the bill is necessary to regulate the sector and prevent the misuse of funds.

Parliament’s resumption marks a return to legislative business, with the PVO Amendment Bill expected to be a key focus in the coming weeks.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...