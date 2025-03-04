Zimbabwe Named Most Corrupt Country in SADC as Parliament Demands Answers

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe has been ranked the most corrupt country in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), prompting Parliament to demand answers from Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

The latest report by Transparency International, a global anti-corruption watchdog, has placed Zimbabwe among the worst-performing nations worldwide, raising concerns over the country’s failure to combat graft effectively. The ranking is a major blow to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, particularly given his 2017 pledge to eradicate corruption upon assuming office.

During a parliamentary session, Gladys Hlatywayo, a legislator from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), urged the government to take decisive action, stressing that corruption was crippling service delivery and economic growth.

“Given how disastrous the effects of corruption are, including the crowding out of social services to the citizenry, this House cannot be silent on this matter, Mr Speaker Sir,” Hlatywayo said.

She further called for a ministerial statement detailing the government’s efforts to tackle corruption, including progress on whistleblower and witness protection legislation.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), the country’s primary anti-graft body, has faced intense criticism for its alleged leniency towards individuals linked to the ruling ZANU PF party. Weak enforcement and lack of political will have been cited as key barriers to tackling corruption.

Parliamentary Speaker Jacob Mudenda acknowledged the urgency of the matter, stressing the need for the Whistleblowers’ Act to be brought before the House as soon as possible.

“I am not sure about the agreement. What I can only advise in support of part of what you have said is the Whistleblowers’ Bill that must come as soon as possible to this House. As for the indexes, I have my reservations,” Mudenda said.

The fight against corruption remains a critical issue for Zimbabwe, particularly in light of ongoing Structured Dialogue Platform discussions with the African Development Bank (AfDB). Addressing corruption is seen as a key step towards unlocking international financial support and improving governance.

Despite repeated pledges, the government’s efforts to curb corruption have so far yielded little success, leaving many questioning whether meaningful reforms will ever materialise.

