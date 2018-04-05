Zimbabwe legislator says women should not wear underwear on voting day

Movement for Democratic Change legislator Priscillah Misihairabwi-Mushonga says women should not wear underwear on voting day to make sure that they vote for a woman candidate.

According to a video posted by the Voice of America, the outspoken legislator, who once took used panties to Parliament to press for the banning of the sale of used underwear, said: “When you are gripped by a demon that wants you to vote for a man, lift up your skirts and check your bottom and then you will know who to vote for.”

She insisted, however, that women should not wear their underwear only on voting day.

Women, across all political parties, are pressing for a 50-50 representation in Parliament.

The elections are due in three months and most parties have asked aspiring candidates to submit their CVs for consideration.

Zimbabwe currently has 60 reserved seats for women in the 270-member National Assembly.