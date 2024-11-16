Zimbabwe Government Defends Foreign Mining Companies Amid Exploitation and Environmental Damage Allegations

Spread the love

The Government of Zimbabwe has come to the defence of foreign mining companies operating in the country, asserting that they are adhering to legal frameworks despite rising accusations of exploitation and environmental destruction in rural areas.

Concerns have been mounting over the operations of several Chinese-owned mining firms accused of violating environmental laws while extracting valuable minerals such as lithium. Critics have alleged that these companies are destroying local communities and that government officials are ignoring the impacts of their activities.

During a recent Parliamentary session, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Caston Matewu raised concerns about the operations of foreign mining companies, questioning whether the government was taking adequate steps to ensure local communities benefit from mineral extraction.

Responding to the queries, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, dismissed the allegations as exaggerated.

“Firstly, I want to say that there is no massive plundering of minerals. That is overstretching the so-called foreigners. There is no foreigner who is coming here and mining illegally. They are following the confines of the law, and the majority of them are doing whatever is required according to the laws,” said Ziyambi.

The Minister emphasised that mining firms are obligated to comply with environmental laws, engage in corporate social responsibility initiatives, and contribute to the economy through royalties and taxes, including payments to Rural District Councils.

Ziyambi called on legislators to provide actionable suggestions to strengthen existing laws, instead of, as he described, “over-dramatising” claims of exploitation.

However, reports from affected areas suggest otherwise. Mining companies, particularly Chinese-owned firms, have been accused of encroaching on protected areas and causing severe environmental damage. One notable example is Boterekwa in Shurugwi, a once-picturesque area now facing extensive ecological harm due to mining activities.

Matewu, dissatisfied with the Minister’s response, pressed for concrete measures to ensure that communities benefit from mining operations. He pointed to deteriorating infrastructure in mining areas, such as Mvurwi, where roads are being damaged due to the daily transport of chrome without corresponding benefits to local residents.

“The roads in Mvurwi are being damaged, but they are taking chrome day in, day out. What are you doing to make sure that those people who are in those areas get something out of the activities?” asked Matewu.

The debate highlights ongoing tensions between economic development driven by resource extraction and the need to protect communities and the environment in Zimbabwe. As calls for stricter enforcement of mining laws grow louder, the government faces increasing scrutiny over its management of the mining sector and its accountability to affected rural communities.

Source: NewZim

