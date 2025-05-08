Zim legislators sound alarm over increased use of skin-lightening creams

Spread the love

HARARE – Members of Parliament on Wednesday sounded the alarm over the widespread use of skin-lightening creams by both men and women in the country, and pushed for stiffer laws to stop the import of such products.

The lawmakers were debating a motion on legislative reforms on the importation, sale and distribution of skin lightening products that was raised by a Harare east MP Kiven Mutimbanyoka.

The legislators also called for harsher penalties for the skin lightening creams vendors.

“I’m imploring this august house to come up with a very concrete programme together with the ministry of health to teach people about the dangers of using lightening creams. The education must include both men and women,” said Midlands MP Perseviarance Zhou.

Zhou said the unapproved products often contain harmful substances such as mercury, hydroquinone, and steroids, which can lead to severe health issues, including liver and kidney damage, nervous system disorders, and increased risk of skin cancer.

She added: “From my research, the use of these creams is dangerous, especially for women. It can cause permanent complications, particularly when one wants to conceive.

“The danger of using lightening creams is that when someone is hurt and there is need for stitching, the skin will now be too delicate.”

Barbra Thompson of Mt Darwin weighed in: “We’re encouraging the government to put in place laws because it’s causing a lot of havoc.”

Another MP called for public education campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers associated with these products.

“We need to approach the issue wisely, but most importantly there is need for us to raise awareness about the dangers associated with these products,” the MP noted.

Murehwa North MP Noah Mangondo said the widespread availability and use of unregulated skin lightening products often containing hazardous substances such as mercury pose a significant risk to public health.

“Although Zimbabwe does have regulatory measures in place such as those articulated in Statutory Instrument 216 of 2019, harmful creams continue to find their way into both formal retail spaces and restrictions enforced by law enforcement remains weak,” he said.

“This points to a need for stronger inter-agency coordination between ZIMRA, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe and the ministry of health and child care to ensure that prohibited products do not reach consumers.”

Daniel Molokele-Tsiye, the Hwange Central MP, had a different view.

“I want to encourage us to be very careful and as a country, we need to listen more to those who are doing the skin lightening or skin bleaching. We need to go into their psyche and understand what message they are trying to bring to the society. We should not make assumptions about their behaviour and conduct. We must respect their rights,” he argued.

Most skin-lightening products being used locally are not approved by the medicines regulator, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe. – ZimLive

