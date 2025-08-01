Zim engages global peers at 6th Speakers of Parliament Conference in Switzerland

Speaker of National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, and Senate president, Honourable Mabel Chinomona, are in Geneva, Switzerland, representing Zimbabwe at the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The high-level summit, which is being held under the theme, “A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity for All,” runs from 29 to 31 July at the United Nations Office in Geneva.

Parliamentary leaders from around the globe are convening to deliberate on strengthening multilateralism through parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation.

“The Conference aims to provide a unique forum for high-level engagement and dialogue among Parliamentary Speakers from around the world with a view to finding lasting solutions to the global debilitating socio-economic conundrums,” a statement released by the Parliament of Zimbabwe indicated.

Speaker Mudenda arrived in Geneva on Monday and was welcomed at the Geneva International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Her Excellency Ever Mlilo.

Senate president Chinomona arrived on Sunday to participate in the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, which took place at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) headquarters.

The conference marks the sixth edition of the IPU World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and includes plenary debates, panel discussions, roundtables, and presentations of country reports.

Proceedings are expected to culminate in the adoption of a solemn declaration, jointly drafted in consultation with participating Speakers.

Speaker Mudenda is scheduled to deliver a statement during the General Debate on the theme of the conference.