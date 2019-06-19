Zanu-PF demands apology from MDC

Zanu-PF legislators yesterday demanded that MDC-Alliance apologises to Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, for their rowdy behaviour at the funeral of Glen View South MP, Mrs Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java.

Buhera West MP Joseph Chinotimba said there was need for a public apology by MDC-Alliance’s Chief Whip, Mr Prosper Mutseyami, or their leader in Parliament, Ms Thabitha Khumalo.

In his ruling, Adv Mudenda concurred, but said they would wait to hear from the MDC-Alliance following the complaint.

During the funeral wake of Mrs Tsvangirai-Java, rowdy MDC Alliance supporters booed MDC-T leader, Dr Thokozani Khupe and Adv Mudenda.

