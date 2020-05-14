Western embassies urges Zimbabwe govt to locate missing MDC legislators

The British Embassy in Harare has expressed concern over the enforced disappearance of three MDC Alliance activists who were arrested on Wednesday during a flash demo in Warren Park, a suburb in Harare.

In a post on Twitter, the UK Embassy urged Zimbabwean authorities to locate the missing activists and for the security services to act in line with the national Constitution. It said:

Concerned to hear lawyers still not told of whereabouts of 3 female MDC officials reportedly arrested in Harare. Urge authorities to use their resources to locate urgently in line with security services’ obligation to act at all times in line with Zimbabwe’s law and constitution.

Earlier on Thursday, Rosely Hanzi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said they were yet to locate the three MDC Alliance youths. Hanzi said:

ZLHR Lawyers searched at Hre Central, Milton Park, Warren Park, Rhodesville, Mbare, Matapi, Stoddart and Braeside Police Stations, failing to locate Joana Mamombe, Cecilia and Netsai. Legally speaking, this is enforced disappearance and a violation of Section 86(3) of Constitution. Very sad that state has a penchant of misdirecting a lot of energy, resources, time violating rights rather than comply with Constitution and investing more energy, time and resources fighting COVID-19.

Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova and Joana Mamombe were arrested in Warren Park on Wednesday while demonstrating against the government’s failure to provide safety nets for the vulnerable during the lockdown but appear not to have been taken to a police station and their whereabouts are unknown.