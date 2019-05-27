US Envoys impressed by Zimbabwe reform agenda

Diplomats from several Western countries including Japan have expressed satisfaction with the scope of reforms that the Zimbabwe Government has embarked on to improve the country’s economic and political environment.

This was said by US ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Brian Nichols on behalf of diplomats from the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany that paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda today. Addressing the media after the meeting Mr Nichols said the reforms were important in the country’s quest for development.

“This was an important opportunity for all the friends of Zimbabwe to gather to discuss the agenda in parliament and to benefit from Honourable Speaker Mudenda’s views on what is going on in the legislative agenda and all of us where impressed by the length and breadth of the legislative reforms that are on-going, some of them have been passed, some of them are being debated and some of them at various formulation stage,” Mr Nichols said.