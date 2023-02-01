Senate considers Private Voluntary Organisations Bill

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has tabled the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill in Senate and dispelled fears that it’s meant to restrict democratic space in the country.

In his second reading speech, Minister Ziyambi said Government appreciated the role played by PVOs especially in the areas of health, education and other social services but said some were abusing their mandates to engage in partisan politics.

He said the proposed law will streamline registration of PVOs to ensure they operate within the parameters which they were registered under.

