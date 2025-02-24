Senate Adjourns After Interpretation Machines Malfunction

Spread the love

Harare – The Senate was forced to adjourn last week following a breakdown of interpretation machines, disrupting proceedings and leaving members of the upper House frustrated.

The technical failure occurred during a crucial session, preventing real-time translation for senators who rely on the devices to follow debates in different languages. The Temporary President of the Senate, whose name was not immediately available, announced the adjournment after it became clear that the session could not proceed effectively without functioning equipment.

Some senators expressed disappointment over the disruption, calling for urgent measures to improve the reliability of parliamentary technology. “This is unacceptable. We cannot afford to have such critical failures when important matters are up for discussion,” one senator remarked.

The breakdown raises broader concerns about the state of infrastructure within Parliament, as previous reports have pointed to aging equipment and delays in maintenance. Lawmakers are now urging authorities to address these issues to prevent future interruptions.

It remains unclear when the faulty machines will be repaired, and the Senate is yet to announce when it will resume its business. Meanwhile, parliamentary staff are working to resolve the technical fault, with some sources suggesting that new equipment may be required if the current system is beyond repair.

The adjournment has delayed discussions on key legislative matters, and there are growing calls for a long-term investment in modernising Parliament’s technological systems.

