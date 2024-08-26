Sen. Tshabangu Responds to MPs’ Visit to Congratulate Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

Spread the love

Harare,—Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, has commented on the recent visit by Members of Parliament to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

The MPs paid a courtesy call to congratulate President Mnangagwa following his recent assumption of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairmanship.

The visit took place this afternoon, with MPs from various political parties gathering to extend their congratulations to the President on his new regional role. President Mnangagwa’s appointment as SADC Chair marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, as it positions the country at the forefront of regional leadership and decision-making.

Senator Tshabangu acknowledged the significance of President Mnangagwa’s new role within SADC but also emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among all political parties in the country. He stressed that while the SADC Chairmanship is a notable achievement, it is crucial for the government to prioritize domestic issues and work towards the betterment of all Zimbabweans.

Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament speaks after Members of Parliament paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this afternoon to congratulate him following his assumption of the SADC Chairmanship.

📹: @Nyakudjara pic.twitter.com/jXh3RSQhHf — The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) August 26, 2024

In his remarks, Senator Tshabangu highlighted the need for transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance, both at the national and regional levels. He urged the government to use its leadership position within SADC to address pressing issues such as economic development, human rights, and regional stability.

The visit by MPs to State House was seen as a gesture of goodwill and a demonstration of support for President Mnangagwa’s new role in SADC. However, the opposition leader’s comments underscored the need for ongoing scrutiny and active participation in the political process to ensure that the interests of all Zimbabweans are represented.

As President Mnangagwa takes on the responsibilities of SADC Chair, the nation and the region will be closely watching how his leadership influences both regional and domestic affairs.

