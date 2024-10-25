Rights Group Condemns Senate’s Passage of Controversial Bill Without Debate

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has condemned the Senate’s recent passage of the contentious Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, which proceeded without a formal debate.

The bill, introduced in March 2024, aims to amend the Private Voluntary Organisations Act, and was fast-tracked through the Senate on October 17 without a clause-by-clause reading or extensive consultation, sparking widespread concern among rights advocates.

This bill follows the previous 2021 PVO Amendment Bill, which lapsed after President Emmerson Mnangagwa raised reservations and declined to sign it. Now that both parliamentary houses have passed the current bill, it awaits the President’s signature to become law. However, ZLHR has sharply criticised the process, highlighting that public hearings on the bill were marked by reports of violence and inadequate consultation.

In a statement, ZLHR expressed dismay at the expedited manner in which the bill moved through Parliament. “ZLHR is seriously concerned at the whirlwind speed of deliberations in the Senate House, which took place without much debate and scrutiny,” they stated. ZLHR noted that despite considerable objections from local civil society organisations (CSOs), citizens, and international bodies, including the United Nations, the bill was swiftly approved.

ZLHR warned that the current version of the bill contains even more restrictive measures than the 2021 draft, which it described as a significant setback to Zimbabwe’s human rights commitments, particularly regarding freedom of association. “The passage of the PVO Amendment Bill by the Senate, compounded by its enactment into law, presents a significant setback in the country’s commitment to human rights and will place Zimbabwe in contravention of its human rights obligations,” ZLHR said. They voiced particular concern over the impact on civil society groups, stating that the bill would effectively shut down civic space in Zimbabwe, which has been steadily diminishing since 2018.

The PVO Amendment Bill introduces provisions that give the executive considerable authority to interfere in CSO operations, criminalise civil society activities, and restrict freedom of association. Notably, it would place CSO registration under the purview of a government-appointed Registrar, empowering the executive to exert significant control over civil organisations.

ZLHR argued that the bill’s measures contravene Zimbabwe’s international obligations on freedom of association, including the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights guidelines. “The bill strikes at the heart of civil society’s ability to operate freely and effectively,” they stated, emphasising the critical role civil society plays in advocating for human rights, providing essential services, and acting as a check on power.

The government has defended the amendment, with Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi asserting that it aligns with recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to prevent illicit financial activities, terrorism, and the funding of weapons of mass destruction. However, ZLHR pointed out that Zimbabwe already has an adequate regulatory framework addressing money laundering and counter-terrorism, making additional restrictions on CSOs unnecessary.

The rights organisation urged the government to reconsider its approach, advocating for laws that support rather than inhibit the freedoms of association and expression. ZLHR maintains that a thriving civil society not only serves Zimbabwe’s citizens but also bolsters the economy and strengthens democratic governance.

