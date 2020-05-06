Recalled MDC MPs booted out of Meikles Hotel

PARLIAMENT has ordered hotels to eject MDC-Alliance Members of Parliament recalled by the recently reinstated party’s Secretary-General, Douglas Mwonzora.

A source privy to the developments told Zimbabwe Voice that management at various hotels where legislators normally reside when carrying out parliament’s business have been told to ensure the affected legislators are chucked out forthwith as they no longer deserve the stay at Parliament’s cost.

“Management at Meikles Hotel have just told recalled MPs to go and look for accommodation. This was after parliament wrote a letter to all hotels that they will no longer pay accommodation and food bills for the recalled MPs.

“They have to up 7pm tonight to vacate hotels unless they can on their own,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

Mwonzora has said he was left with no option but to write to Parliament ordering the recall of four top party MPs as they were leading other legislators into disregarding a Supreme Court ruling that nullified Nelson Chamisa’s presidency.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda made a shock announcement that MPs Chalton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Thabitha Khumalo, and Lilian Timveous were no longer sitting legislators as the party had recalled them following a request from Mwonzora.

However, Mwonzora has professed adamancy saying the recall was justified and also a formality as the affected MPs had already expelled themselves from the party by announcing they were MDC Alliance party members.

However, the Chamisa led faction has vowed to respond to the harassment which they accuse Mwonzora of working in cahoots with forces in government to thwart the opposition outfit. – Zimbabwe Voice