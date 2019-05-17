‘Proportional representation to continue beyond 2023’

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda yesterday chided political parties for failing to respect constitutional requirements of equal gender representation in their constitutions.

Officially launching a photobook titled Counting the Gains – A Profile of the Zimbabwe Women 8th Parliamentary Caucus, in Harare yesterday, Mudenda vowed to ensure that the proportional representation quota which brought 60 women to Parliament on free seats would continue beyond 2023.

The photobook, which was produced for the Zimbabwe Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (ZWPC) by Gender and Media Connect in conjunction with Research and Advocacy Unit with the support of the Swedish Embassy in Zimbabwe, showcases the contribution of women political representatives during the life of the 8th Parliament.

“As Speaker, I will ensure the constitutional provisions for proportional representation roles goes beyond 2023 and I shall endeavour to persuade political parties to provide gender parity in their constitutions,” Mudenda said.

“Currently, the constitutions of all political parties in Zimbabwe have not respected the provisions of the national Constitution and perhaps, above all, let us strive to propagate for the advancement of the girl child through education.”