Parly portfolio committees to be selected this week

The Standing Rules and Orders Committee of Parliament will this week select the members and committee chairperson for the 18 parliamentary portfolio committees which will preside over the investigation of all issues they deem not for interrogation during the course of the 9th Parliament.

Parliament has previously been visible in taking to task government entities and private sector players mainly on corruption allegations.

However, what has been lacking is the enforcement of its findings or decisions largely blamed on lack of a strong legal support mechanism for the enforcement of its orders mainly against the executive arm of government.

In the last Parliament there were 16 committees but this year some portfolios have been unbundled to stand alone and these include, ICT, foreign affairs and information and media.