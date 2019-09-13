Parly begins 2020 Budget consultations

Parliament has started conducting countrywide public consultations to gather citizens’ and other stakeholders’ input towards the country’s 2020 National Budget.

In a statement, Parliament said the five-day hearings, will be conducted by two teams from September 22 to 27.

“The portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development will be conducting hearings on the 2020 National Budget from 22 to 27 September 2019,” it said.

“The public, interested groups and organisations are invited to attend these consultations.”

Team A will conduct hearings at Nyamhunga Hall in Kariba on September 22, before moving to Shamva Council Hall on September 24.

On September 25, the team will be at Mutawatawa Community Hall in Uzumba, and on September 26 it will be at Gaza Hall in Chipinge.

The team will then conclude its hearings in Harare on September 27 in the Senate Chamber at Parliament.

The hearings will start at 10am.

Team B will conduct hearings at Masvingo Civic Centre on September 23 at 10am.

On September 24, the team will be at TMB in Plumtree at 10am, before moving to Small City Hall in Bulawayo for 2pm hearings.

On September 25, the team will conduct hearings at Lupane Community Hall, while on the following day it will be at Kingdom Hotel in Victoria Falls. Both hearings will be at 10am

The team will then conclude its hearings at Kwekwe Theatre Centre at 10am.

The public hearings are an important information gathering exercise where various stakeholders make their input towards the formulation of yearly national budgets.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the budget for debate and approval by Parliament later this year.