Parliamentary Sharpen Diplomatic Skills to Advance Zimbabwe’s Global Agenda

MUTARE – A Parliamentary Diplomatic Training Workshop held in Mutare has reaffirmed the importance of equipping lawmakers and government officials with the skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, underscored the value of continuous diplomatic training, highlighting that Members of Parliament (MPs) are instrumental in shaping and advancing Zimbabwe’s foreign policy through parliamentary diplomacy.

“Diplomacy is not only about ambassadors and envoys—it is also the responsibility of parliamentarians to foster international relations that benefit the country,” Mudenda said.

Zimbabwe’s foreign policy, rooted in the legacy of its liberation struggle, prioritises peace, security, and strong international partnerships. Officials at the workshop explored how the nation can reinforce these principles amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The event brought together diplomats, legislators, and senior government officials to share insights on promoting national interests through effective diplomacy. Delegates were also encouraged to embrace the Ubuntu/Hunhu philosophy—“I am because you are, and you are because we are”—as a guiding principle in their international engagements.

Organisers said the workshop was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Zimbabwe’s voice and presence on the global stage.

