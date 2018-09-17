News Ticker

Parliament opening: All set for singing and chanting vulgar

September 17, 2018 Staff Reporter Parliament 0

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen during his first State of the Nation address on Wednesday during which he vowed to ensure the rule of law, fight corruption, enact laws that attract investors and ensure free and fair elections next year, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Dec. 2017. (S. Mhofu/VOA)

HARARE – All is set for the official opening of the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe set for tomorrow, Tuesday the 18th of September.

The ceremony will commence at the State House and end at the parliament building for the main proceedings, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa will give his legislative agenda during the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate.

Meanwhile, some roads will be closed to pave way for the proceedings and these include Nelson Mandela from Sam Nujoma to Simon Muzenda Street, Third Street from Jason Moyo to George Silundika, Kwame Nkrumah from Sam Nujoma, Simon Muzenda and Samora Machel Avenue.



