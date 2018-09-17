Parliament opening: All set for singing and chanting vulgar

HARARE – All is set for the official opening of the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe set for tomorrow, Tuesday the 18th of September.

The ceremony will commence at the State House and end at the parliament building for the main proceedings, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa will give his legislative agenda during the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate.

Meanwhile, some roads will be closed to pave way for the proceedings and these include Nelson Mandela from Sam Nujoma to Simon Muzenda Street, Third Street from Jason Moyo to George Silundika, Kwame Nkrumah from Sam Nujoma, Simon Muzenda and Samora Machel Avenue.