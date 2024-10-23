Parliament Dismayed as Finance Ministry Fails to Provide Key Economic Data in Budget Consultations

Spread the love

Harare, – Members of Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee were left frustrated on Monday after officials from the Ministry of Finance and its parastatals appeared unprepared during budget consultations for the 2025 national budget.

The officials, led by Acting Chief Director Bernard Mupuriri and Finance Director Kudakwashe Zata, were unable to provide essential economic data, including Zimbabwe’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), sparking concerns among lawmakers.

During the meeting, Zata reported an over-expenditure of 60% for the period between January and September 2024, with overall expenditure reaching 84.8% by the end of September. However, when asked by the committee chairperson, Clemence Chiduwa, to state Zimbabwe’s GDP – a crucial figure for assessing the country’s revenue collection capabilities – none of the officials, including representatives from parastatals such as ZIMRA and ZIMSTAT, could provide an answer.

“I want to find out what is the GDP of Zimbabwe,” Chiduwa asked. “The revenue target is a percentage of the GDP, and the degree to which the government is able to collect revenue is dependent on our understanding of the GDP, but it seems you do not want to respond.”

Chiduwa, visibly dissatisfied with the lack of preparedness, emphasised the importance of having GDP figures to assess the government’s revenue-collection capacity. “For us to understand the figures, the Ministry’s capacity to collect revenue is based on a certain percentage of the GDP. We need those answers.”

Adding to the criticism, Mbizo MP Corban Madzivanyika said it was unfortunate that the Ministry could not provide basic statistics such as the GDP. “It has ramifications when we want to assess whether the data we have is sustainable or not. Without the GDP, it becomes difficult to know how to proceed.”

Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa echoed the sentiment, stating, “We are dealing with a whole country’s budget, and not knowing the GDP sets a very bad precedent. This is basic information.”

Committee members were further disappointed when the officials resorted to making phone calls during the session to try and obtain the figures, prompting calls for better preparation in future appearances.

Zata eventually responded, saying the GDP for 2024 was estimated at ZiG 96.9 trillion. He also revealed that the Ministry’s bid for the 2025 national budget was ZiG 3.753 billion, against a request of ZiG 14 billion, which includes salaries. He also mentioned that the GDP for December 2023 was estimated at ZiG 133 trillion.

Despite these figures, MPs remained unimpressed, with Madzivanyika questioning the relevance of projections, noting that Zimbabwe is 85% dollarised, and urged the Ministry to present figures in US dollars for clarity.

The Ministry officials requested more time to gather accurate data, particularly from the Treasury, which they said would provide a clearer picture. Zata pleaded for patience, promising to rectify the shortcomings, and the committee ordered the Ministry to return next Thursday with the required information.

The incident has raised concerns about the preparedness of key government departments in handling critical economic data ahead of national budget discussions.