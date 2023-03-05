Parliament demands answers on civil servants’ irregular salary structure

PARLIAMENT has ordered the Minister of Public Service and Social welfare to issue a ministerial statement before the august over low remuneration of civil servants. and explain the irregular pay structures of government workers.

This comes in light of a push by civil servants to down tools in protest of poor remuneration.

Teacher unions have called on their members to embark on industrial action demanding salaries of not less than US$540.

They argue that the sector is the least paid by the Government which has witnessed a migration of teachers from neighbouring countries.

Speaking in the national assembly, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya asked the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Paul Mavhima to explain the civil servants’ irregular salary structures saying they create labour tensions.

“My request to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare that looks at the welfare of civil servants is that there is now a difference in terms of salaries that are being given to civil servants.

“I appreciate that the Government gave nurses more than ZWL 600 000 but other civil servants are still earning below ZWL60 000 which results in the creation of a labour structure dispute tension. A teacher might feel that other departments are being favoured and the teachers are being neglected.

“Therefore, I would like to ask the Minister of Public Service to ensure that there is a level playing ground so that every civil servant can live above the poverty datum line. Hon. Mavima should therefore bring a ministerial statement to this august House for clarification of this matter,” said Chikwinya.

Recently the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) demanded a salary of US$1,260 arguing that the government has the capacity after paying hefty loans to MPs and Ministers of US$40 000 and US$500 000 respectively. – Newzim

