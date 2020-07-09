Parliament confronted over Chamisa MPs recall

INDEPENDENT electoral watchdog Elections Resource Centre (ERC) has written to Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jacob Mudenda demanding an explanation on how he allowed the MDC-T, which contested and lost in the 2018 elections, to recall MDC Alliance legislators.

In a letter to Mudenda, ERC executive director Tawanda Chimhini said they wanted an explanation on how the House allowed the recalls to happen.

“The ERC, guided by the founding principles of good governance that bind the State and all institutions which include transparency and accountability as envisioned under section 3(2g) of the Constitution, requests that in enhancing citizens right to administrative justice, the Speaker of Parliament provides in writing, an explanation of how the decision to recall was arrived at,” Chimhini wrote.

ERC said under section 68 of the Constitution, it had a right to be told why and how the decision was arrived at because they have an interest.

“The ERC notes that section 68 of the Constitution allows a person, whose interests have been affected by administrative conduct, the right to be given promptly reasons in writing behind the decision,” he wrote.

Chimhini is yet to get a response from Mudenda. The elections watchdog is also set to take the matter to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Yesterday, Chimhini said an explanation would help political parties in future who would be looking to form alliances to be sure of how to go about it.

“There was no doubt at polls that the party which submitted its papers before nomination courts was MDC Alliance, and the MDC-T also did it separately, but now the two political parties are being called one,” he said.

“These decisions exclude the people who voted in the election and the question is whether they knew they were voting for the MDC-T or MDC Alliance, an explanation is needed.”