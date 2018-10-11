News Ticker

Parliament Appoints Chairpersons For Portfolio Committees

October 11, 2018 Staff Reporter Parliament 0

Ex-Finance Minister and DPP leader Tendai Biti

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) has appointed chairpersons for the Parliamentary Portfolio Committees.

Committees of Parliament undertake such specialized functions which the House as a whole sitting in session may not be able to undertake and execute. Executive oversight, principally the review and monitoring of operations and activities of government programs and policies, takes a variety of forms and utilizes various techniques, of which committee enquiries is the most prominent. Oversight inquiries range from specialized investigations by select committees to annual appropriations hearings and is supported by a variety of authorities in the form of the Constitution and related laws, Court rulings, chamber and committee rules.

The chairpersons to Portfolio Committees are as follows:

1TransportD Garwe
2DefenceMayihlome
3Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology DevelopmentD Molokele
4Public AccountsTendai Biti
5EnvironmentC Chinanzvavana
6MinesTemba Mliswa
7FinanceF Mhona
8EnergyG Gabbuza
9JusticeD Mataranyika
10Media,P Sibanda
11Health and Child CareRuth Labode
12Foreign AffairsKindness Paradza
13AgricultureMayor Justice Wadyejena
14Local GovernmentMiriam Chikukwa
15WomenC Madiwa
16EducationPriscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga
17Public ServiceE Huni
18YouthM Tongofa
19ICTCharlton Hwende
20IndustryJoshua Sacco



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!