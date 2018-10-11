Parliament Appoints Chairpersons For Portfolio Committees

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) has appointed chairpersons for the Parliamentary Portfolio Committees.

Committees of Parliament undertake such specialized functions which the House as a whole sitting in session may not be able to undertake and execute. Executive oversight, principally the review and monitoring of operations and activities of government programs and policies, takes a variety of forms and utilizes various techniques, of which committee enquiries is the most prominent. Oversight inquiries range from specialized investigations by select committees to annual appropriations hearings and is supported by a variety of authorities in the form of the Constitution and related laws, Court rulings, chamber and committee rules.

The chairpersons to Portfolio Committees are as follows:

1 Transport D Garwe 2 Defence Mayihlome 3 Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development D Molokele 4 Public Accounts Tendai Biti 5 Environment C Chinanzvavana 6 Mines Temba Mliswa 7 Finance F Mhona 8 Energy G Gabbuza 9 Justice D Mataranyika 10 Media, P Sibanda 11 Health and Child Care Ruth Labode 12 Foreign Affairs Kindness Paradza 13 Agriculture Mayor Justice Wadyejena 14 Local Government Miriam Chikukwa 15 Women C Madiwa 16 Education Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga 17 Public Service E Huni 18 Youth M Tongofa 19 ICT Charlton Hwende 20 Industry Joshua Sacco