Notorious Masvingo MP at it again

Hahaha hehehe. Hakuna musha usina zvawo. Kumwe kune nhire, nhire munoiziva here, nyimo isingaibvi chero mukakwatisa sei mbiya, iyoyo haiibvi chero zvodii. This is the situation that we have here in Masvingo where this nincompoop of a legislator.

While others are busy passing laws in the august house, vamwe vari busy kusvuura vakadzi vevanhu kumaConstituency. Uyu murume inhire chaiyo. This time I will not bother you with his name because you already know him. Akambobatwa kwaNgundu, Jerera nekwaNyika saka you know him. He is dark and tall. Remember this country is in election mode one way or the other, harmonised, MDC congresses, DCC chakadeno chikadeno, zvichienda zvakadero. Now we are seized with DCC elections and vamwe varikusvuura vakadzi vevanhu. The MP is vying for the post of vice chairman of the district where the deputy Minister is standing as chairman unopposed.

Mungazo opposervo Deputy Minister here vakomana siyai vatonge. Let me not bore you nezvizvi and go to straight to what happened over the weekend when our MP went to campaign and as usual dropped off his lover a married woman, yes she is married. After returning from Dewure and Nemauku they drove back home in their fuel guzzler, iwo maIsuzu akati kuuya. Baba vemusha vakati ndoda keunda kumanyaradzo kuJichidza that night and coming back tomorrow. Sezvineiwo Mai vekuPanduka vakati runhare gwavo ngrrr ngrrr huyai MP denga razaruka kuno, mhepo dzavakufura.

MP ndiye kahiihii vhamu vhamu Isuzu ndiye homu yakananga kunosvuura mukadzi wemunhu. Chemusi uyu. He parked his Isuzu in the yard without thinking twice as the coast was clear. Kusiya paruvazhe panoonekwa nemunhu wose, may be he took advantage of the darkness. One, two, three okloko mudhara vhuuu, apa MP dzirimo, dzakazara nekureba kwadzo, nekusviba kwadzo, dzese dzirimo.

Kudonoka kudonoka, gonhi ringavhugwa. Kudonoka kudonoka gonhi ringavhugwa aaah mudhara akati too late. He kicked to door and the old man was shell shocked, haano mashura padunhu. The person that he thought was political ally of his wife, was more than that, he was encroaching into his other assets, kudhligwa munda nembwa seakarima nyama.

The old man did not waste time at all as he went for the killer punch, chibhakera kuna MP, chibhakera kuna MP, MP ndiye ngondo ngondo pasi apa he was in his birthday suit. The MP only managed to take his short trousers and bolted out leaving husband and wife starring at each other. Saka ndiwo maDCC acho here awa, the old man asked his wife wanga ongo wudvzura maziso. MP drove off in his shorts and up to now he is no longer coming back to his nest. – Masvingo Mirror