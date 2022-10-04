New Zimbabwean Parliament Building handover ceremony coming soon

China and Zimbabwe are both at a critical stage of national development and rejuvenation as the handover of the New ParliamentBuilding, National Pharmaceutical Warehouse and 500 boreholes beckons.

This was said by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Guo Shaochun, during the occasion to mark the 73 rd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in Harare last Friday.

Ambassador Guo also revealed that an additional batch of agricultural experts would be coming into the country under the project to build agricultural demonstration villages.



“China and Zimbabwe are both at a critical stage of national development and rejuvenation. The handover of the New Parliament

Building, National Pharmaceutical Warehouse and 500 boreholes will soon be witnessed. We are also seeing good progress in the Hwange thermal power station expansion and Netone Phase 111 project.

“More China-aid Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered soon. We are going to welcome another batch of Chinese Agricultural experts to Zimbabwe and continue to build agricultural demonstration villages.

“Another 300 boreholes, Phase 111 of High Performance Centre, Anti-Narcotics Laboratory and other China-aid projects will be

commissioned. Bilateral cooperation in the scope of agriculture, clean energy and high technology will be discussed.

“China will continually and sincerely support Zimbabwe to achieve the Vision 2030 and greater progress in economic and social

development.

“I believe by working together brick by brick and stone upon stone,the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership”