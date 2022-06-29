New parliament building set for handover to government

The new Parliament building in Mt Hampden is set to be handed over to government after the completion of construction works by the Chinese contractor, Shanghai Construction Group.

The project was constructed through a grant from the People Republic of China in support of government’s infrastructural development programmes.

This Wednesday, members of the media had an appreciation tour of the mega project, where the contractor confirmed that the project which started in November 2018 is now complete.

The project has given impetus to the development of a modern city in Mount Hampden.

“We are done with construction works and there will be more developments in terms of infrastructure in the city. Hopefully, we will also be part of those developmental projects,” said project manager, Cai Libo.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Director Engineering Services, Engineer Henry Hungwe said what is left is a dedicated power line and water supply system due to massive infrastructure investments in the area.

Said Engineer Hungwe: “As you can see, everything is done except a few touch ups in finishing construction of some roads. So, we also now need dedicated power supply and also a dedicated water supply to cater for an improved business activity.”

The building consists of a national assembly gallery that can accommodate a maximum of 400 legislators and senate chamber with a capacity of 150.

There are also 15 committee rooms, a multi-purpose hall and seven members’ lounges installed with advanced conference systems.

The office building contains more than 600 rooms including offices for VVIPs, members of Parliament and staff.

The designs of the new Parliament building which also includes a media centre embodies Zimbabwean Culture and heritage enshrined in the Great Zimbabwe monument.

The circular six storey new Parliament building, situated on a hilltop, is a testimony of the fruits of existing bi-lateral relations and cooperation between Zimbabwe and China.

