New Parliament building nears completion

CONSTRUCTION of the new parliament building in Mt Hampden is progressing well with the project expected to be complete in the first quarter of next year.

Government officials including Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honorable July Moyo and the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Honourable Clemence Chiduwa were on an assessment tour of the new parliament building in Mt Hampden this Thursday.

“We were here to track progress on the work here and the contractor assured us they will finish very soon. The next budget presentation will be done here where we can accommodate many people,” said Minister Ziyambi.

The project is in sync with the aspirations of the country’s economic blueprint, the national development strategy one which recognises infrastructure development as a key economic enabler.

“NDS1 thrust include infrastructure development and this project resonates with the government’s agenda of infrastructure as a key economic enabler,” said Deputy Minister Chiduwa.

It also emerged during the tour that the project will have been completed by the first quarter of next year.

The six storeys new parliament building will house the senate chamber and house of assembly as well as a multi-purpose gallery and offices.

The project is being funded by the Chinese government through China Aid in support of Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development thrust.

