National Assembly hosts pre-budget seminar

THE Parliament of Zimbabwe is scheduled to host a pre-budget seminar today in Victoria Falls, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda (pictured) has said.

Parliamentarians will engage with the executive ahead of the country’s annual budget from 22-26 October. The seminar will run under the theme Reinforcing Sustainability and Resilience.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda will address the gathering where the parliamentarians will present findings of the budget consultation process around the country.

“Parliament of Zimbabwe through the Portfolio Committee on Budget Finance and Economic Development and Expanded Sustainable Development on Budget Finance and Economic Development and Expanded Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) went around the country to get the citizens opinion on what they expect in this budget for the year 2022. The constitution compels Parliament to participate and contribute to this budget consultation,” Chokuda said.

The seminar will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols, with parliamentarians subjected to tests before the seminar, Chokuda said.

“All members of the Parliament staff, members of the media, will be screened for the virus prior to the event. Valid Covid-19 free certificates will be produced for one to access the venue. I encourage citizens to be alive to the fact that Covid-19 is real and we are not yet you of the woods. We urge every eligible member of the society to get vaccinated for the country to achieve herd immunity,” Chokuda said. — News Hawks

