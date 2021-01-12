Mwonzora to takeover Khupe’s Leader of Opposition in Parliament role

MDC-T’s newly elected president, Douglas Mwonzora, is set to a meeting with Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, amid indications that this has something to do with Mwonzora’s assumption of the role of Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

The role will give Mwonzora the direct interface with and access to top Zanu-PF leaders and President Mnangagwa, as well as enable Mwonzora to make changes to the structures controlled by the opposition in the August House such as Portfolio Committees.

The assumption of the new role by Mwonzora, who is also a Senator, followed an extraordinary congress of the MDC-T which saw him trounce then acting president, Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi, in a hotly disputed election.

Mwonzora told The Herald of his impending meeting with the Parliament chief, adding that he would take his two deputies into the meeting set for later this month.

“When Parliament opens, I intend to take my two Vice Presidents Madam Khupe and Engineer Mudzuri to have a discussion with Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Mudenda, who is Head of Parliament and will then make necessary announcements should the need arise,” said Mwonzora.

“I will also be liaising with our Secretary for Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Anele Ndebele, other leaders, Chief Whip and deputy presidents, we will then make necessary announcements should that need arise.”

Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi declined to comment substantively on the goings on in the MDC-T.

“As Government we do not comment on what happens in individual political parties and how they run their business. It is our expectation however, that the leader of opposition plays his role in Parliament as provided for by the Constitution and Standing Orders, otherwise why would a leader delegate when he is there,” said Ziyambi.

Prior to the extraordinary congress, Khupe was the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

The Leader of the Opposition is the principal leader of the minority caucus responsible for developing the minority position, negotiating with the majority party, directing minority caucus activities on the Chamber floor and leading debate for the minority.