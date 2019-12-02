Mutodi speaks on sex in parliament saga

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has refused reports that he was caught pants down with a fellow parliamentarian at a parliament toilet.

Said Mutodi, “No matter how much appetite there is to assassinate and destroy characters, attempts to vilify Parliament as a sex haven by enemies of the government will not be tolerated.”

Reports that were awash on social media had claimed that Mutodi and proportional representation member of parliament Tatenda Mavetera were allegedly caught playing hide the sausage in one of the august House’s male toilet cubicles.

Mavetera is a former actor at Studio 263.