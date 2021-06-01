Mutami To Contest Ex-Lover Mliswa In 2023 Norton Polls

CONTROVERSIAL socialite and businesswoman, Susan Mutami has again thrown the proverbial cat among the pigeons, announcing Monday she will challenge independent MP Temba Mliswa in his Norton constituency 2023.

Mutami is a former girlfriend to Mliswa.

The two had a nasty fall-out earlier this year although Mutami later revealed she was pregnant with Mliswa’s twins.

Mutami, who is based in Australia, has confirmed her ambitions of joining mainstream politics back home and has not hidden her intentions to try her luck in Norton.

She did not reveal whether she would do this as an independent candidate or with the backing of a political party.

She has been reported to have connections with several senior Zanu PF politicians including State Security Minister Owen Ncube and Bindura North MP Kenneth Musanhi.

“The people of Norton deserve meaningful and not the current piecemeal development taking place there. This has caused me to have thorough reflections and brought me to the decision of contesting the Norton parliamentary seat in 2023,” she said.

“I have started mobilising some serious resources towards the development of that constituency with enormous economic potential. More details regarding this decision will be communicated in the fullness of time, #2023MaiMatwinsMuOffice.”

Mutami claimed Mliswa was sending his emissaries to plead with her to stop fighting the politician on social media platforms as it was affecting his political life.

“I have been contacted by people saying they are Temba’s emissaries who pleaded with me to take our issues off social media when it is Temba Mliswa who originally splashed my nudes and brought the issues on social media.

“They said they have been sent to negotiate with me while Temba himself blocked me. These people say they want the issue to be resolved traditionally yet Temba Mliswa has not even apologised to my Uncle whom he hates to the bone.

“His emissaries told me that he is more concerned about his political brand and not his children whom he has not contributed any single cent towards their preparation. To me, all this does not make any sense because a responsible person cannot put politics ahead of his children.”

Despite her continued fights with Mliswa, Mutami recently slapped Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe with a US$50 000 lawsuit over her own unlawful arrest.

This was after she was arrested on 18 February 2021 at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while she was in the company of her four-year-old son.

The two were preparing to fly out to Dubai and Mutami said because of her detention at the Harare Central Police Station, she lost some income.