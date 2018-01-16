Mugabe To Appear In Parliament To Explain Missing $15 Billion

Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe is set to appear before the Mines and Energy Portfolio Committee chaired by Norton MP Temba Mliswa to explain the allegations he made in 2016 that $15 billion worth of diamond revenue went missing.

Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, a former Mines minister, and his successor, Walter Chidakwa, will also be summoned to testify over the disappearance of the diamond revenue during their tenure. Said Mliswa:

There are no sacred cows in terms of the oversight role of Parliament, and there is nothing that even stops us from calling Mugabe, who first mentioned the issue of the $15 billion, from appearing before Parliament and asking him how he came to know about that. As a new minister, Chitando might not have an answer now on the issue of the $15 billion, but, as Parliament, we have a right to call anyone who is responsible for oral evidence, including Mugabe, Chidakwa and Mpofu, who were Mines ministers when the diamonds were said to have disappeared.

